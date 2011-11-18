BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
TOKYO, Nov 18 The Nikkei share average fell on Friday, mirroring slides in U.S. and European stocks as global markets anxiously watch the latest developments in the euro zone.
The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 8,372.98, while the broader Topix index shed 1.1 percent to 719.42.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
ZURICH, Feb 10 A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)