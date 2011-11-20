TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average is likely
to edge down on Monday, as newly installed European leaders
grapple with parlous finances and a U.S. bipartisan committee
inches closer to a deficit reduction deadline.
"The Nikkei will dip slightly and continue its slide from
last week but expectations that Bank of Japan will step in to
buy exchange traded funds will give the market some support,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Nishi said the yen's strength against the euro and the
dollar was also pressuring the market.
The benchmark Nikkei is expected to trade in a range
of 8,350 to 8,450 on Monday, strategists said.
New leaders in Greece, Italy, and now Spain are rushing to
enact austerity measures amid bond yields close or at 7 percent
ahead of a meeting with euro zone leaders later this month to
finalise the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
In the U.S., the bipartisan deficit-reduction
committee could come up empty handed at midnight on Wednesday,
congressional aides said, and fail to meet their deadline to
find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over the next decade.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,390, down 20 points
from their Osaka close of 8,410..
On Friday, the benchmark Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to
8,374.91, its lowest level in more than a month. The broader
Topix index shed 1.1 percent to 719.98.
The Dow fell 2.9 percent, the S&P dropped 3.8 percent and
the Nasdaq lost 4 percent last week.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Suzuki Motors
Suzuki Motor Corp and estranged partner Volkswagen
seemed headed for arbitration, after VW refused
again to sell its 20 percent stake back to the Japanese carmaker
and put a floundering two-year alliance out of its misery.
- Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that its production in
Japan would return to normal levels this week, but output
reductions will continue at factories in South Africa and other
parts of Asia. [ID: nL3E7MI15R]
- Inpex
Inpex Corp, Japan's top oil and gas developer said on Friday
a final investment decision on its $30 billion Ichthys liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project in Australia may not be made until
mid-January due to time constraints at the year-end.
- Olympus
Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice president of Japan's disgraced
Olympus Crop, has been questioned by Japanese
prosecutors on a voluntarily basis as part of an investigation
of an accounting scandal at the 92-year-old firm, media said on
Saturday.
As attention in the Olympus accounting scandal
turns to whether funds used to cover up losses were funnelled to
criminal groups, scrutiny is set to increase on deals not yet in
the spotlight, including an ill-fated $780 million investment in
technology firm ITX.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)