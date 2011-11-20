TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average is likely to edge down on Monday, as newly installed European leaders grapple with parlous finances and a U.S. bipartisan committee inches closer to a deficit reduction deadline.

"The Nikkei will dip slightly and continue its slide from last week but expectations that Bank of Japan will step in to buy exchange traded funds will give the market some support," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Nishi said the yen's strength against the euro and the dollar was also pressuring the market.

The benchmark Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,350 to 8,450 on Monday, strategists said.

New leaders in Greece, Italy, and now Spain are rushing to enact austerity measures amid bond yields close or at 7 percent ahead of a meeting with euro zone leaders later this month to finalise the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

In the U.S., the bipartisan deficit-reduction committee could come up empty handed at midnight on Wednesday, congressional aides said, and fail to meet their deadline to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over the next decade.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,390, down 20 points from their Osaka close of 8,410..

On Friday, the benchmark Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,374.91, its lowest level in more than a month. The broader Topix index shed 1.1 percent to 719.98.

The Dow fell 2.9 percent, the S&P dropped 3.8 percent and the Nasdaq lost 4 percent last week. > Market eyes Europe, DC after worst week in 8 > Euro up but ECB uncertainty, US deficit debate weigh > Bonds slip as stocks gain, ECB intervenes > Gold posts biggest weekly loss since Sept > Oil dips on economic concerns, spread selling

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Suzuki Motors

Suzuki Motor Corp and estranged partner Volkswagen seemed headed for arbitration, after VW refused again to sell its 20 percent stake back to the Japanese carmaker and put a floundering two-year alliance out of its misery.

- Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday that its production in Japan would return to normal levels this week, but output reductions will continue at factories in South Africa and other parts of Asia. [ID: nL3E7MI15R]

- Inpex

Inpex Corp, Japan's top oil and gas developer said on Friday a final investment decision on its $30 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia may not be made until mid-January due to time constraints at the year-end.

- Olympus

Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice president of Japan's disgraced Olympus Crop, has been questioned by Japanese prosecutors on a voluntarily basis as part of an investigation of an accounting scandal at the 92-year-old firm, media said on Saturday.

As attention in the Olympus accounting scandal turns to whether funds used to cover up losses were funnelled to criminal groups, scrutiny is set to increase on deals not yet in the spotlight, including an ill-fated $780 million investment in technology firm ITX.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)