* Benchmark trading solidly above 25-day moving average
* Investors await market reaction to Italian austerity plan
* Banks higher, as financial shares track U.S. gains
* Olympus gains ahead of third-party panel report
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 5 The Nikkei stock average
edged higher on Monday to build on hefty gains last week, buoyed
by improved sentiment about the European debt situation, but
uncertainty about how markets will assess Italy's new austerity
package capped the upside.
Italy's Cabinet approved a package of tax hikes, pension
reforms and incentives to boost growth on Sunday. Prime Minister
Mario Monti will present the 30 billion euro plan to parliament
later on Monday.
"On the face of it, the Italy news doesn't seem bad for
markets, but Japanese investors need to see the reaction of
European and U.S. markets to the plan before they can confirm
that it's good news," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at
Jujiya Securities.
"The 30 billion euro amount, is it too much, too little, or
just right? We need to see what the market thinks of it," he
added.
Key European events later this week remained in focus as
well.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank will hold a regular
policy meeting and is expected to cut interest rates. European
Union leaders will also meet on Thursday and Friday, to seek
agreement on a convincing rescue plan.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,678.19, building on
its 6 percent gain last week. The broader Topix added
0.4 percent to 746.91.
Volume was relatively thin, with 648 million shares changing
hands by late morning trade, compared to last week's average
full-day volume of 1.65 billion shares.
Strategists said one positive technical sign for the Nikkei
is that it is now trading above its 25-day moving average, at
8,563.
The index also briefly broke above 8,700 for the first time
in nearly a month, rising to a intraday high of 8,704.48 shortly
after the open.
Japanese financial stocks outperformed the broader market.
The banking subindex rose 1.8 percent, tracking U.S.
financials, which were the biggest gainers on Friday boosted by
a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.5 percent
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.1 percent.
Shares of disgraced Olympus Corp added 1.6 percent.
An investigative panel has found Japan's hid up to $1.7 billion
in losses from its investors, but is likely to say there is no
evidence of involvement by organised crime in the cover-up, a
source said on Monday.
Fast Retailing Co Ltd rose 3.6 percent after the
operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain said on Friday domestic
same-store sales in November fell 1 percent from a year earlier,
an improvement from a 4 percent drop in October.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)