* Benchmark trading solidly above 25-day moving average
* Investors await market reaction to Italian austerity plan
* Banks higher as financial shares track U.S. gains
* Olympus gains ahead of third-party panel report
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 5 The Nikkei stock average
edged higher on Monday to build on last week's hefty gains on
improved sentiment about the European debt situation, but
uncertainty about how markets will assess Italy's new austerity
plan capped the upside.
Italy's Cabinet approved a package of tax hikes, pension
reforms and incentives to boost growth on Sunday. Prime Minister
Mario Monti will present the 30 billion euro plan to parliament
on Monday.
"On the face of it, the Italy news doesn't seem bad for
markets, but Japanese investors need to see the reaction of
European and U.S. markets to the plan before they can confirm
that it's good news," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at
Jujiya Securities.
"The 30 billion euro amount, is it too much, too little, or
just right? We need to see what the market thinks of it," he
added.
Key European events later this week remained in focus as
well.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank will hold a regular
policy meeting and is expected to cut interest rates. European
Union leaders will also meet on Thursday and Friday, to seek
agreement on a convincing rescue plan.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,680.78 by the
midday break, adding to its 6 percent gain last week. The
broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 747.12.
Volume was relatively thin, with 736 million shares changing
hands so far, compared with last week's average full-day volume
of 1.65 billion shares.
FINANCIALS OUTPERFORM
Strategists said one positive technical sign for the Nikkei
is that it is now trading above its 25-day moving average, at
8,563.
The index also briefly broke above 8,700 for the first time
in nearly a month, reaching an intraday high of 8,704.48 shortly
after the open.
"The Nikkei's recovery from recent lows is hopeful, but
macroeconomic factors such as developments in Europe as well as
China's economic outlook are also key for the direction of
Japanese stocks," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
Japanese financial stocks outperformed the broader market.
The banking subindex rose 1.8 percent, tracking U.S.
financials, which were the biggest gainers on Friday boosted by
a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.7 percent to
2,222 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.1
percent to 345 yen.
The securities subindex gained 2.7 percent and
was the top performing sector, as the market's overall rise
raised hopes of higher earnings for brokerages. The subindex had
lost 30 percent since July, but regained some ground, rising 10
percent since hitting a lifetime low on Nov. 24.
Nomura Holdings Inc gained 3.5 percent to 264 yen
and rival Daiwa Securities Group Inc rose 2 percent to
261 yen.
Olympus Corp added 1.1 percent to 1,079 yen. An
investigative panel has found the firm hid up to $1.7 billion in
losses from its investors, but is likely to say there is no
evidence of involvement by organised crime in the cover-up, a
source said on Monday.
Fast Retailing Co Ltd rose 3.7 percent to 12,950
yen after the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain said on
Friday domestic same-store sales in November fell 1 percent from
a year earlier, an improvement from a 4 percent drop in October.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)