TOKYO, Dec 8 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped from a four-week high on Thursday as it ran into technical resistance levels and market players turned cautious ahead of key events in Europe, including a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 8,668.47, while the broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to 745.17. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)