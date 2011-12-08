TOKYO, Dec 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped from a four-week high on Thursday on profit-taking ahead
of a futures contract settlement and as market players turned
cautious ahead of key events in Europe.
A weaker-than-expected reading in Japan's machinery orders
data also weighed on the market somewhat while a report that the
government plans to inject at least 1 trillion yen into Tokyo
Electric Power Co (Tepco), the Fukushima plant operator
and what may be a de facto temporary nationalisation of company
sent its shares reeling.
In Europe, a senior German official gave a downbeat
assessment of prospects for an agreement at the EU summit on
Friday, causing investors to roll back expectations over
progress in Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.
"The overly optimistic mood on Europe has faded a bit as
European policy makers have toned down their comments on the
summit," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager at Mita
Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,650.34,
slipping from four-week high above 8,700 hit on Wednesday. The
broader Topix index shed 0.5 percent to 746.03.
There was profit-taking in futures ahead of settlement of
December Nikkei futures contract on Friday as the Nikkei
has entered major resistance zone between 8,700 - 8,800,
an area where Nikkei traded heavily from October to early
November.
The bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart also
looms at 8,747.
But most players want to see the outcome of Friday's summit
and European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, rather
than speculating about the outcome.
"This week has been like waiting for a film to start in the
cinema," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB
Investments.
"My sense is that it could be like the previous EU summit on
Oct. 26, where we saw some progress but details remained
sketchy, leaving uncertainty in the market," Monji added.
Tepco fell 9.5 percent to 249 yen.
The company faces the growing possibility that it will fall
into negative net worth in the financial year ending in March
2013, the Mainichi newspaper said.
A government-run bailout fund would buy preferred shares to
be issued by Tokyo Electric, but the firm needs to get
shareholders' approval at their next annual gathering in June
next year to lift the ceiling on the number of total shares, the
paper added.
"Tepco shares fell on fears that this could lead to
dilution, although this could also reduces the risk of
bankruptcy." said Kuramochi at Mita Securities.
Shares in scandal-hit Olympus rose 3.3 percent
after the company's board signalled plans to quit over a $1.7
billion accounting fraud.
The board also said it will likely pick a team of potential
successors, triggering a battle for control of the Japanese firm
with the former CEO who blew the whistle on the scandal.
