TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average looks
set to fall on Friday after global shares slumped as steps from
the European Central Bank disappointed some investors, though
the Nikkei average is likely to find some support at its 25-day
average.
Shares fell across the globe after the European Central
Bank, while cutting interest rates as expected, stopped short of
offering "bazooka" measures, such as more buying of government
bonds, pointing to a sharply lower opening in the Nikkei.
But market players also said the Nikkei's 25-day moving
average, at 8,527 as of Thursday's close, is likely to provide
some support.
"It's not like the market had been fully expecting more bond
buying. The Dow index also held above some important support
levels. The market will now be looking to the EU summit," said
Yumi Nishimura, senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Analysts also said Friday's settlement of December Nikkei
futures and options would go fairly smoothly.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,500 to 8,650 on Friday.
March Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,530,
down sharply from the close in Osaka of 8,660.
On Thursday the benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent
to 8,664.58, slipping from a four-week high above 8,700 hit on
Wednesday. The broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to
745.11.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Mitsubishi UFJ
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, an arm of Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, will buy a 15 percent stake in AMP
Capital Ltd, Australia's top wealth manager, for A$425
million ($434.03 million) to form a strategic alliance.
-- Mitsubishi Motors
The carmaker scaled back its domestic output capacity about
10 percent to 770,000 units a year as it idled a production line
at the end of last month, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Friday.
-- Komatsu
The president of the construction machine maker told the
Nikkei business daily in an interview that he expected the
company's group operating profit to rise 26 percent to 280
billion yen for the year ending in March 31 and that the company
must hike prices in China.
--Teijin
Teijin has signed an agreement with General Motors Co
to jointly develop carbon fiber automobile parts. As part of the
deal, Teijin will open a technical center in the northern part
of the United States early next year, GM said without disclosing
the location.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)