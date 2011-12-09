TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average dropped on Friday after global shares slumped as steps from the European Central Bank disappointed some investors, and it flirted with key support at its 25-day moving average.

The Nikkei fell 1.7 percent to 8,524.27, falling to its lowest level since Nov. 30. The broader Topix index shed 1.1 percent to 736.75. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)