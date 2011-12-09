* Global shares slump after ECB disappoints

* Nikkei flirts with key support

* Shippers, automakers lead losses

TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average dropped on Friday and flirted with key support at its 25-day moving average after global shares slumped as steps from the European Central Bank disappointed some investors.

Shares fell across the globe after the European Central Bank, while cutting interest rates as expected, stopped short of offering "bazooka" measures, such as more buying of government bonds.

"On the whole, Europe is moving in a desirable direction but there were excessive expectations in the market about what can be achieved this week," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"It's too much to hope that they can agree on a scheme to support indebted countries," he added.

The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 8,535.62, having fallen as far as 8,511.75, its lowest level since Nov. 30. The broader Topix index shed 1.0 percent to 738.00.

The Nikkei is now flirting with key support at its 25-day moving average, now at 8,523.

"If the Nikkei closes below the 25-day average today after having clearly broken below its 75-day moving average, the chart will look quite ugly," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Shippers and automakers led losses in early trade, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's shippers subindex falling 3.0 percent, while the automakers subindex fell 1.5 percent.

Teijin bucked the trend to rise 3.3 percent after a report it had signed an agreement with General Motors Co to jointly develop carbon fibre automobile parts. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)