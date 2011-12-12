TOKYO, Dec 12 The Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday after European Union leaders came to an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration, easing worries about the region's debt crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to 8,655.74, while the broader Topix index added 1.3 percent to 747.90. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)