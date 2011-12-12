* Nikkei up, likely to test 75-day moving average
* Investors eye FOMC, China policy meeting
* Toyota climbs despite profit warning
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 12 The Nikkei share average
rebounded on Monday after European Union leaders came to a
historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic
integration, easing worries about the region's debt crisis.
In marathon meetings in Brussels, European Union leaders
agreed to pursue a tougher budget discipline regime with
automatic sanctions in the currency bloc, while the European
Central Bank said it would keep purchases of government bonds
capped for now and take no extra firefighting action.
"The fact that leaders came to agreement on the fiscal pact
shows markets that they are moving in the right direction,
although it is not a measure that provides immediate relief,"
said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of the investment
strategy division at Okasan Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 8,641.19,
soaring above its 25-day average around 8,516 and looked likely
to test the 75-day average near 8,659. The broader Topix index
added 1.1 percent to 746.43.
Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities said focus remains on whether the benchmark can rise
above the 75-day moving average, seen as key resistance. Above
that hovers another resistance level at the bottom of the
Ichimoku cloud at 8,747.70.
Investors are awaiting the U.S. Federal Open Market
Committee meeting on Tuesday for further signs of economic
recovery after U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level
in six months in early December on signs of a better jobs market
and an improving economy.
"Japan is more tuned into China's policy meeting this week
as markets are looking to see if it will shift its monetary
policy next year," said Okasan's Ishiguro.
Top Chinese leaders are meeting in a three-day summit to
decide next year's economic priorities as many Japanese
investors look for signs of further policy easing after the
Chinese central bank made an earlier-than-expected move last
month to cut banks' required reserves.
Toyota Motor Corp shares climbed 1.1 percent to
2,667 yen, in line with broader market gains even after the
company cut its annual profit outlook by more than half due to
the strong yen and floods in Thailand.
Analysts said the market was likely to welcome the fact that
Toyota had managed to estimate the extent of damage from the
Thai floods earlier than expected, and take it as a sign that
the automaker might recover more quickly.
Rivals Honda Motor Co gained 1.2 percent and Nissan
Motor Co added 1.1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph
Radford)