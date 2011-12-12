TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
is expected to drop on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on
renewed worries about the measures adopted by European leaders
to fight the debt crisis there.
"Although there were hopes that Europe would stabilise after
the summit last week, we are seeing fresh uncertainty as
Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch have all warned on Europe,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
In addition, a fall in Intel shares after the U.S.
tech giant cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to supply
shortages of hard disk drives could hurt Japanese semiconductor
shares.
The Nikkei looks set to test key support at its 25-day
moving average, at 8,517 as of Monday, with market players
expecting the Nikkei to trade between 8,500 to 8,600 on Tuesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,545, down
from the close in Osaka of 8,620, in line with a fall in
U.S. shares.
On Monday, the Nikkei average gained 1.4 percent to
8,653.82, just below its 75-day average near 8,660, while the
broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 746.69.
The market is drawing some support from expectations that
China will take more easing steps to bolster the economy.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Tokyo Tatemono
Tokyo Tatemono cut its earning outlook for the year to March
2012, forecasting a net operating loss of 72 billion yen
compared to a previous forecast for 6 billion yen in profit. It
also reported special losses of 65 billion yen in investments in
securities, condominiums and other fixed assets.
-- Daio Paper
Daio Paper said on Monday it will correct earning reports
from previous years. The company said the revision in earnings
is not related to the scandal involving its former chairman, who
was arrested by prosecutors last month after borrowing the
company's money for personal use.
-- Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda's Velcade reduced the risk of death by 31 percent
when used in combination with standard medicines in previously
untreated multiple myeloma patients, according to five-year
follow-up data from a late stage clinical trial.
-- Misawa Homes
Misawa will retire 47 billion yen ($604 million) in
preferred shares held by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the
Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)