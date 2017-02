TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on renewed worries about the measures adopted by European leaders to fight the debt crisis there.

The Nikkei average dropped 1.5 percent to 8,526.00, just above its 25-day average near 8,510, while the broader Topix index fell 1.4 percent to 736.40. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)