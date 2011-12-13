TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on renewed worries about the strength of measures adopted by European leaders to fight the debt crisis there, though it found some support at its 25-day moving average.

Semiconductor shares such as Ibiden fell after industry bellwether Intel cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to supply shortages of hard disk drives.

The Nikkei average dropped 1.4 percent to 8,534.97, just above its 25-day average near 8,510, after having failed to break above its 75-day moving average on Monday. The broader Topix index fell 1.2 percent to 737.80.

"The market is trapped between the 25-day and 75-day moving averages now, with many market players not sure on which side the Nikkei will break next," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex Securities.

While Friday's historic agreement in Brussels between 26 European Union leaders to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone gave a brief fillip to markets, rating firms such as Moody's remained icy, raising worries about mass downgrades of European countries.

On a more positive note, a string of fairly upbeat U.S. data in recent months have raised hopes among some investors that solid U.S. growth could cushion the blow from a likely recession in Europe next year.

Many market players also expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt further easing next year, though it looks set to hold off on easing monetary policy at its next policy meeting on Tuesday.

Olympus shares rose 6.6 percent after media reported that auditors are set to approve with qualification financial statements for the past five years, bolstering hopes that the company could be remain listed.

