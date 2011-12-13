* Europe caution saps appetite, Intel hurt techs

* Expectations of more easing by US, China supports

* Bids from hedge, pension funds seen around 8,500

* Implied vols suggest year-end doldrums seen

* Olympus up on report auditors to approve earnings

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on renewed worries about the strength of measures adopted by European leaders to fight the debt crisis there, though it found some support at its 25-day moving average.

Semiconductor shares such as Ibiden fell after industry bellwether Intel cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to a shortage of hard disk drives.

"The euro zone debt crisis will not be solved so easily. In short, there's no reason to buy stocks, except perhaps for the fact that Japanese shares are relatively cheap," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager of equity at Mita Securities.

While Friday's historic agreement in Brussels between 26 European Union leaders to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone gave a brief fillip to markets, rating firms such as Moody's remained cool to the plan, raising worries about mass downgrades of European countries.

The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent to 8,529.14 but managed to stay above its 25-day average near 8,510 after having failed to break above its 75-day moving average on Monday. The broader Topix index fell 1.1 percent to 738.54.

"The market is trapped between the 25- and 75-day moving averages now, with many market players unsure which side the Nikkei will break next," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex Securities.

U.S. COULD CUSHION BLOW

Traders said bids from various players, including hedge funds and foreign pension funds, were seen at around 8,500 and below, providing some support.

While concerns about Europe keeps many players on edge, a string of fairly upbeat U.S. data in recent months has raised hopes among some investors that solid U.S. growth could cushion the blow from a likely recession in Europe next year.

Many market players also expect the Federal Reserve to adopt further easing next year, though it looks set to hold off on easing U.S. monetary policy at its meeting on Tuesday.

In addition, investors also expect signs of slowing growth in China to push Beijing towards a more explicit pro-growth policy stance.

In a possible sign of rising expectations that trade will stay range-bound until the year-end holiday period, implied volatilities on the Nikkei dropped, with one-month volatility on put options falling this week to the lowest level since early August.

Olympus shares rose 6.5 percent after media reported that auditors are set to approve with qualification financial statements for the past five years, bolstering chances of the company remaining listed.

The scandal-hit maker of cameras and medical equipment must publish its second-quarter results by Wednesday in order to keep its stock market listing.

Pharmaceutical shares also bucked the overall downtrend with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's pharmaceutical subindex flat.

Mochida Pharmaceutical jumped 3.3 percent after U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Merck & Co bought exclusive rights to develop and sell Mochida's experimental drug for diabetes.

Takeda Pharmaceutical gained 0.8 percent on positive research results on its drug to treat myeloma. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)