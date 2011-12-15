* Nikkei falls below 25-day average

* Shippers lead losses on main board

* Olympus tumbles after restated results

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below key support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday, as investors awaited a Spanish debt auction later in the session for the latest clues on Europe's ability to tackle its debt woes.

Olympus Corp fell about 19 percent after the scandal-hit company restated its results on Wednesday, showing a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet after a 13-year accounting fraud that has engulfed the company.

The Bank of Japan likely purchased exchange-traded funds, traders said, as part of its liquidity-boosting programme, but this provided limited support.

"Investors expect the BOJ to step in whenever the Topix ends the morning down at least 1 percent, but this expectation is built into positions so the rise is always short-lived," said Norihiro Fujito, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"There is a bottom, but unless foreigners are buying, it is hard for the market to rise off it," he added.

Foreign money has flowed out of Japanese stocks as Europe wrestled with its debt problems, keeping risk aversion high. Weekly data from Japan's finance ministry showed that foreign investors sold a net 303.9 billion yen worth of Japanese stocks last week, marking their largest weekly net sale since Sept 4-10 when they sold 587.7 billion yen.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 8,379.71, dropping below its 25-moving average, which is now a resistance point around 8,489. The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 725.39.

Later on Thursday, Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 2.5 billion euros($3.3 billion) and 3.5 billion euros in debt maturing in Jan 2016, April 2020 and April 2021 at what will be its last bond auction of the year.

Italian borrowing costs soared to a record high on Wednesday, while German officials rebuffed calls for the European Central Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt crisis, saying instead that European countries must stick to the new budget discipline.

"It looks like the Nikkei is going to stay at low levels for now as the optimism after the European Union summit was short-lived...there is growing negative sentiment about the situation in Europe," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst for Monex Inc.

OLYMPUS DROPS

Olympus tumbled 19.8 percent a day after the company restated its financial accounts to avoid delisting by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its finances.

Olympus was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.

The sea transport index was the main board's biggest loser on Thursday, falling 5.1 percent, as shipping companies skidded on fears of slowing global demand.

Nippon Yusen fell 4.6 percent, Kawasaki Kisen declined 4.1 percent and rival Mitsui OSK Lines shed 5.9 percent.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu Ltd slid 4.2 percent, after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey showed companies planned to slow their capital spending.

Business sentiment also worsened in the latest quarter, with big manufacturers expecting conditions to deteriorate three months ahead. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito)