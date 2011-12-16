(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S.
economy countered worries about the European debt crisis, but
the market looked vulnerable with selling by European investors
continuing.
Olympus shares fell sharply as it prepared to meet creditors
later in the day after it restated financial accounts earlier
this week following a 13-year fraud that dented its balance
sheet, triggering speculation it will need to raise capital to
repair its finances.
"Good auction results in Spain also eased some fears about
the debt crisis. But that alone will hardly change the mood,"
said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager of equity at Mita
Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,410.20
while the broader Topix index gained 0.1 percent to
725.82. Selling by European long-term investors continued to cap
gains.
A fall in U.S. weekly jobless claims to a 3 1/2-year low and
improved U.S. regional factory data prompted some players to buy
back cyclical shares, including battered shipping firms, which
gained 2.1 percent.
But in a sign that investors are sceptical about prospects
of the global economy, defensive shares such as foods and
pharmaceuticals also led the overall gains as recession in
Europe is considered almost inevitable.
With the euro just a step away from hitting a decade low
against the yen, shares of exporters with big exposure to Europe
such as precision machine makers were under pressure.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's precision machine makers subindex
fell 0.2 percent, underperforming the overall market.
