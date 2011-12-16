UPDATE 6-Oil up nearly 2 pct on signs of widespread OPEC deal compliance
* SEB expects 198 new U.S. oil rigs this year (Updates prices, adds comments, changes dateline to NEW YORK; previous LONDON)
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S. economy but slipped for the week, as investors continue to worry about the impact of Europe's debt crisis.
The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.3 percent at 8,401.72, but marked a 1.6 percent loss on the week. The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 723.56, losing 2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)
* SEB expects 198 new U.S. oil rigs this year (Updates prices, adds comments, changes dateline to NEW YORK; previous LONDON)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Federal prosecutors on Friday leveled corruption charges against Eike Batista, Brazil's one-time richest man, along with a ex-Rio de Janeiro governor who allegedly took millions in bribes from the former billionaire, one of his nation's most boisterous backers amid a now busted commodities boom.
* Visterra Inc says registration statement is being withdrawn due to market conditions unfavorable for the co to conduct its initial public offering Source text - http://bit.ly/2kd1Onz Further company coverage: