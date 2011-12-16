TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose modestly on Friday after signs of strength in the U.S. economy but slipped for the week, as investors continue to worry about the impact of Europe's debt crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.3 percent at 8,401.72, but marked a 1.6 percent loss on the week. The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 723.56, losing 2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)