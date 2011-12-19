TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses to hit a fresh three-week low on Monday after North Korean state television reported that the country's leader, Kim Jong-il, had died.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 8,291.74 while the broader Topix index lost 1.3 percent to 714.32.

North Korean leader Kim died on a train trip, state television said, sparking immediate concern over who is in control of the reclusive state and its nuclear programme and prompting South Korea to put its military on emergency alert.

"South Korea's reaction to this will be in focus. The risk or fear that the death of Kim Jong-il will lead to provocation by North Korea is prompting selling," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.

"Nikkei futures are cutting below 8,300 now, but this might be a temporary fall depending on what happens next. Right now, there's going to be a sell-off as part of a risk-off mood," he added. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)