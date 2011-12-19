TOKYO, Dec 20 The Nikkei average is likely to fall to a new three-week low on Tuesday after U.S. financial shares plunged on worries that the euro zone debt crisis could hurt their health, adding tension to a market already frayed by the death of North Korea's leader the previous day.

"We couldn't seen much bargain-hunting yesterday even at current cheap levels," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, noting that the Nikkei could fill the chart gap between 8,200 and 8,260, created between Nov. 25 and Nov. 28.

On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei closed down 1.3 percent at 8,296.12. The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 716.38. Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,280, down from the Osaka close of 8,300.

Investors remain sceptical about whether Europe can get out of the debt crisis any time soon. That view was cemented by comments from Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, that the economic outlook contained substantial downside risks and that 2012 would be a difficult year for banks.

Tokyo market players also worry that the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il could fan fear of instability in the region and prompt investors to pull out funds more out of the region.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Olympus

Olympus Corp is preparing to issue about $1.28 billion (100 billion yen) in new shares following the sharp downward revision of the group's net assets, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

-- Mitsubishi UFJ, other banks

Bank shares could come under pressure after Bank of America's stock price fell below $5 for the first time in nearly three years on worries about Europe and tighter regulations. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)