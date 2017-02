TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei average rose modestly in early trade on Tuesday, after a rebound in South Korean shares prompted buybacks by those who had sold the previous day on news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,330.94. The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 718.58. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)