TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei average rose modestly on Tuesday as short-term players bought back shares after panicky selling the previous day, when news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears about regional instability.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 8,352.28, up from Monday's three-week intraday low of 8,272.26, while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 720.36.

"People sold shares in a knee-jerk reaction. But at the end of the day you tend to lose money when you sell stocks on this type of factor," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.

A rebound in Korean shares on Tuesday also created a sense of relief among players that the market may have overreacted to the news.

Some investors may also be rotating funds out of U.S. shares, which have outperformed most other markets so far this year, to more battered shares including Japan.

"I suspect some investors are taking profits in U.S. shares and bringing funds to Japan or Europe as well," Daiwa SB's Monji said.

The Dow Jones Index is up 1.6 percent so far this year, compared with a fall of 18.4 percent in the Nikkei.

Many market players also think the Nikkei is likely to be capped in the near future due to worries that the debt crisis in Europe could cause a sharp slowdown in the global economy, squeezing Japanese exporters' profits.

Olympus shares jumped more than 14 percent at one point after a report that the company was considering a $1.28 billion capital increase to shore up its financial position.

Olympus said it has not made any decisions on raising capital. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)