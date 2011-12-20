* Lifted by short-covering after selling on North Korea

* Rebalancing buying from Japan investors also add support

* Market players see limited upside on persisting worries on Europe

* Olympus jumps on report of capital increase

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei average rose modestly on Tuesday as short-term players bought back shares that had been sold after news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears about regional instability.

Buying from Japanese pension funds also helped to lift Tokyo shares, though market participants do not hold much hope that the Nikkei will be able to rise beyond recent trading ranges in the coming weeks given worries about the impact of euro zone debt woes on global growth.

"I doubt that worries about the debt crisis will disappear in January. Investors will still think there's no reason to buy stocks," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 8,350.12, up from Monday's three-week intraday low of 8,272.26, hit after the North Korean state television reported Kim's death.

"People sold shares in a knee-jerk reaction. But at the end of the day you tend to lose money when you sell stocks on this type of factor," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.

A rebound in Korean shares on Tuesday also created a sense of relief among players that the market may have overreacted to the news.

The broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 719.04, with the 700 mark seen as a major support after that level held last month on heavy buying from Japanese trust banks.

REBALANCING

Market players said the buying from Japanese pension funds was probably just rebalancing after declines in Japanese shares made them quite underweight on Japanese stocks over the past few months.

Some investors may also be rotating funds out of U.S. shares, which have outperformed most other markets so far this year, to more battered shares including those in Japan.

"I suspect some investors are taking profits in U.S. shares and bringing funds to Japan or Europe as well," Daiwa SB's Monji said.

The Dow Jones Index is up 1.6 percent so far this year, compared with a fall of 18.4 percent in the Nikkei.

But few market players expect the Nikkei to extend gains sharply due to worries that the debt crisis in Europe could cause a sharp slowdown in the global economy, squeezing Japanese exporters' profits.

Bank shares underperformed the overall market, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's banking subindex falling 0.3 percent after U.S. financial shares came under pressure on worries about losses in Europe and tougher capital rules.

Shares in scandal-hit Olympus shares jumped more than 12 percent after a report that the company was considering a $1.28 billion capital increase to shore up its financial position.

Olympus said it has not made any decisions on raising capital. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)