TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei average rose modestly on Tuesday as short-term players bought back shares that had been sold after news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, but market players remained wary of the euro zone debt crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,336.48, while the broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 718.49. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)