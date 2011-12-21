BRIEF-Misonix files for Non-Timely 10-Q
* has no information to suggest that any of the co's previously reported financial statements. Results are incorrect in any material respect
TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average gained on Wednesday and looked set to test major resistance at its 25-day moving average after smooth debt sales in Europe and positive housing data in the United States.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,451.04, while the broader Topix index gained 1.2 percent to 727.03.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* has no information to suggest that any of the co's previously reported financial statements. Results are incorrect in any material respect
NEW YORK, Feb 10 CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.
* Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely rose 4 percent in the year ended December - Nikkei