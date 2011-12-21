TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average gained on Wednesday and looked set to test major resistance at its 25-day moving average after smooth debt sales in Europe and positive housing data in the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,451.04, while the broader Topix index gained 1.2 percent to 727.03.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)