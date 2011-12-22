BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's blue-chip index snapped a two-day winning run on Thursday and met strong resistance near its 25-day moving average, with the machine tools sector weighed down by a brokerage downgrade.
The Nikkei average ended 0.8 percent lower at 8,395.16 in thin trade before a three-day weekend, and was flat for the week.
The broader Topix was down 0.4 percent at 723.12. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
