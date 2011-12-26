UPDATE 1-Toshiba receives bids as high as $3.6 bln for chip business stake -source
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)
* Nikkei up 1.3 pct to break above 25-day average
* Fanuc rebounds, Makita surges on buyback plans
* Tepco falls on repayment extension report
TOKYO, Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Monday to breach its 25-day moving average after upbeat U.S. housing data and a deal to extend the U.S. payroll tax cut for two months.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc rebounded 3.1 percent after losing 3.4 percent in the previous session after the machine tools sector was downgraded to "bearish" by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Within the tool makers' sector Makita Corp surged 6.8 percent, extending gains from a high for the year hit last week, after the company said on Thursday it would buy back 2 million of its own shares worth up to 5.8 billion yen ($74.26 million) between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10.
The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,500.73 by 0124 GMT, trading above its 25-day moving average of 8,459, while the broader Topix index added 0.6 percent to 727.56.
"The Nikkei is moving with New York. The gains in the U.S. and Europe gave some sense of relief to markets ... There are still a lot of overseas factors such as North Korea, Middle East unrest and of course Europe that are everyone's concern," Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka, Japan.
Trading is expected to be thin, however, with many markets, including the United States, Europe and Hong Kong, closed for extended Christmas holidays.
Tokyo Electric Power Co lost 4.5 percent after Kyodo news agency said on Sunday that the troubled utility and a government-backed support mechanism for nuclear disaster compensation have asked major lenders to extend the repayment deadline for 2 trillion yen borrowed by the troubled utility. ($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)
Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 8 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,188.82 points on Wednesday, underperforming European peers, as a drop in energy stock prices prompted by oil price weakness offset a rally led by housing stocks. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for business in treating HIV patients next week when
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Takata Corp said on Thursday it will set aside 96.93 billion yen ($864.4 million) as part of a $1 billion settlement with the United States Justice Department over the world's largest ever auto recall.