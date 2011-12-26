* Nikkei up 1.1 pct, breaks 25-day average
* Fanuc rebounds, Makita surges on buyback plans
* Nomura underperforms sector
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei average rose
on Monday to breach its 25-day moving average after upbeat U.S.
housing data and a deal to extend the U.S. payroll tax cut for
two months.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc rebounded 2.7 percent
after losing 3.4 percent in the previous session after the
machine tools sector was downgraded to "bearish" by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
Within the sector, Makita Corp surged 6.6 percent,
extending gains from a high for the year hit last week, after
the company said on Thursday it would buy back 2 million of its
own shares worth up to 5.8 billion yen ($74.26 million) between
Dec. 26 and Jan. 10.
The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 8,489.66 by the midday
break, trading above its 25-day moving average at 8,459. Volumes
were light, at only 27 percent of their 90-day daily average,
with many markets, including the United States, Europe and Hong
Kong, closed for extended Christmas holidays.
The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 726.59.
"The Nikkei is moving with New York. The gains in the U.S.
and Europe gave some sense of relief to markets ... There are
still a lot of overseas factors such as North Korea, Middle East
unrest and of course Europe that are everyone's concern," said
Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in
Osaka, Japan.
A sales trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo said investors
were continuing to hold cash and would only take small positions
as there was little sign that the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis was going to be resolved soon.
The Japanese benchmark is up 0.7 percent this month,
compared with an average monthly rise of 1.4 percent for the
month of December between 1981 and 2010.
The Nikkei gained an average of 0.8 percent for the month of
January in that 30 years period.
Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, underperformed the
broader market on Monday, down 3.7 percent, with market
participants citing continuing market speculation on Nomura's
possible involvement in the accounting scandal engulfing Olympus
Corp and an Internet post by a commentator suggesting a
dire outlook for the brokerage.
Nomura denied the posted outlook through an official twitter
account on Sunday and said it was considering legal action. A
company spokesman had no further comment on the issue on Monday.
($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito)