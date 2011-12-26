* Nikkei up 1.1 pct, breaks 25-day average

* Fanuc rebounds, Makita surges on buyback plans

* Nomura underperforms sector

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Monday to breach its 25-day moving average after upbeat U.S. housing data and a deal to extend the U.S. payroll tax cut for two months.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc rebounded 2.7 percent after losing 3.4 percent in the previous session after the machine tools sector was downgraded to "bearish" by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Within the sector, Makita Corp surged 6.6 percent, extending gains from a high for the year hit last week, after the company said on Thursday it would buy back 2 million of its own shares worth up to 5.8 billion yen ($74.26 million) between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10.

The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 8,489.66 by the midday break, trading above its 25-day moving average at 8,459. Volumes were light, at only 27 percent of their 90-day daily average, with many markets, including the United States, Europe and Hong Kong, closed for extended Christmas holidays.

The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 726.59.

"The Nikkei is moving with New York. The gains in the U.S. and Europe gave some sense of relief to markets ... There are still a lot of overseas factors such as North Korea, Middle East unrest and of course Europe that are everyone's concern," said Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka, Japan.

A sales trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo said investors were continuing to hold cash and would only take small positions as there was little sign that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis was going to be resolved soon.

The Japanese benchmark is up 0.7 percent this month, compared with an average monthly rise of 1.4 percent for the month of December between 1981 and 2010.

The Nikkei gained an average of 0.8 percent for the month of January in that 30 years period.

Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, underperformed the broader market on Monday, down 3.7 percent, with market participants citing continuing market speculation on Nomura's possible involvement in the accounting scandal engulfing Olympus Corp and an Internet post by a commentator suggesting a dire outlook for the brokerage.

Nomura denied the posted outlook through an official twitter account on Sunday and said it was considering legal action. A company spokesman had no further comment on the issue on Monday.

($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Mari Saito)