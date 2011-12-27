* Nikkei falls 0.4 pct, below 25-day moving average

* Trading volume expected to be thin

TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's Nikkei average fell in morning trade on Tuesday, failing to hold above its 25-day moving average, though trading was expected to be light with many global markets closed overnight for extended Christmas holidays.

"The Nikkei will likely struggle to go over the 25-day average today without much news to trade on, and market participants see it with increased importance from a technical standpoint because the Nikkei is finding heavy resistance there," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

By 0128 GMT, the Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,444.40, after rising 1 percent on Monday to close above its 25-day moving average, while the broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 724.20.

"If Europe remains calm and no new headlines come out from the region, U.S. markets will be able to positively react up front to the U.S. housing and the consumer confidence data due out later today," said Kanayama.

On Monday, volume on Tokyo's main board hit a fresh low for the year, with just 904.2 million shares changing hands.

Tokyo Electric Power Co slipped 0.9 percent and was among the most heavily traded stocks by turnover on the main board after a panel probing the Fukushima nuclear disaster slammed it for poor preparation and lack of expertise on the ground.

Amid the ongoing euro zone sovereign debt crisis, analysts expect Japanese equities to remain volatile in 2012.

"Japanese markets will continue to be volatile next year. Many investors are still risk cautious ... The Japanese economy is still gloomy. I am not so optimistic about next year," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.

Sakuma said investors with a long-term view should be sticking with high-yield stocks, such as pharmaceuticals.

Among Nikkei companies, Mizuho Financial Group offers the highest dividend yield at 8.7 percent, followed by Takeda Pharmaceutical at 5.5 percent and insurer NKSJ Holdings at 5.4 percent, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

However, companies that offer the highest 12-month forward dividend cover -- a gauge of their ability to pay its expected dividend out of estimated earnings and cash flow -- were shipper Kawasaki Kisen, telecoms operator Softbank and electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co, according to StarMine. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibns)