* Nikkei falls 0.5 pct, below 25-day moving average

* Trading volume expected to be thin

TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's leading share index edged down in thin trade on Tuesday, hovering between two key technical levels and on track for a flat performance in December.

"The Nikkei will likely struggle to go over the 25-day average today without much news to trade on, and market participants see it with increased importance from a technical standpoint because the Nikkei is finding heavy resistance there," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 8,440.81 by the midday break and below its 25-day moving average of 8,461.5, though it was above 8,431, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December.

Trading volume was 20 percent of its 90-day daily average. On Monday, volume on Tokyo's main board hit a fresh low for the year, with just 904.2 million shares changing hands.

"If Europe remains calm and no new headlines come out from the region, U.S. markets will be able to positively react up front to the U.S. housing and the consumer confidence data due out later today," Kanayama said.

The Nikkei is flat so far this month, versus an average monthly rise of 1.4 percent for the month of December between 1981 and 2010. The benchmark gained an average of 0.8 percent for the month of January in that 30-year period.

For the year, the Nikkei is down 17.5 percent and the broader Topix has lost nearly 20 percent, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500.

On Tuesday, the Topix eased 0.3 percent to 723.97.

Tokyo Electric Power Co slipped 0.9 percent and was among the most heavily traded stocks by turnover on the main board after a panel probing the Fukushima nuclear disaster slammed it for poor preparation and lack of expertise on the ground.

Amid the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, analysts expect Japanese equities to remain volatile in 2012.

"Japanese markets will continue to be volatile next year. Many investors are still risk cautious ... The Japanese economy is still gloomy. I am not so optimistic about next year," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.

Sakuma said investors with a long-term view should be sticking with high-yield stocks, such as pharmaceuticals.

Among Nikkei companies, Mizuho Financial Group offers the highest dividend yield at 8.7 percent, followed by Takeda Pharmaceutical at 5.5 percent and insurer NKSJ Holdings at 5.4 percent, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

However, companies that offer the highest 12-month forward dividend cover -- a gauge of their ability to pay the expected dividend out of estimated earnings and cash flow -- were shipper Kawasaki Kisen, telecoms operator Softbank and electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co, according to StarMine. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)