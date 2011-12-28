* Nikkei steady, trapped between two key technical levels

* Tepco sinks nearly 13 pct on nationalisation call

By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's Nikkei stock average steadied in Wednesday morning trade, although Tokyo Electric Power Co plunged after Japan's trade minister urged the troubled utility to consider temporarily going under state control.

Tepco, which faces massive compensation and clean-up costs after an earthquake and tsunami in March crippled its Fukushima nuclear plant, shed 12.8 percent to 184 yen to hit its lowest level in six months and was the most heavily traded stock by turnover on the main board.

Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc, said it was inevitable that Tepco would have to be nationalised, at least for the short term.

"Short-term traders are buying and selling Tepco, similar to Olympus. These are really the only stocks that are moving at all so people are picking them up and selling them, seeking short term gains," he said.

The stock, which has lost more than 90 percent this year, was deep in "oversold" territory with its 14-day relative strength index at 19. Thirty or below is considered oversold.

The Nikkei was down 0.05 percent at 8,436.24 by the midday break, staying between its 25-day moving average at 8,465.8 and the 50 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December at 8,431. Volume for the index was 28 percent of its 90-day daily average.

The broader Topix index dipped 0.2 percent to 722.82.

Market players said it was difficult to build new positions as they await further developments in Europe's debt crisis. "Everyone knows there is an Italian bond sale this week so they are unwilling to take on risk and buy while there are fears that something bad might come out of that event," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Until the European Central Bank decides to buy more euro zone debt and leaders decide to boost their rescue fund to a sufficient level, it is difficult for the market to move."

LIKELY THIN

Trading is likely to remain thin. On Tuesday, volume on Tokyo's main board hit the lowest level since December 2004, with just 807.2 million shares changing hands, as many global markets were closed for year-end holidays.

The Nikkei is flat so far this month, versus an average monthly rise of 1.4 percent for the month of December between 1981 and 2010. The benchmark gained an average of 0.8 percent for the month of January in that 30-year period.

For the year, the Nikkei is down 17.5 percent and the broader Topix has lost nearly 20 percent, underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500.

Despite this year's drop, the Topix still looked more expensive than the S&P 500 and the STOXX Europe 600. The Japanese index carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7, versus the S&P 500's 11.3 and STOXX Europe 600's 9.4, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

