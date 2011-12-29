BRIEF-First Financial Corporation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $26.4 million compared to $26.0 million reported for same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading share index fell on Thursday before an Italian debt sale after U.S. and European shares fell overnight on renewed concerns over euro zone sovereign debt turmoil.
The Nikkei average was down 0.8 percent at 8,357.71, while the broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 718.69. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 The main union at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, will probably go on strike as government-mediated negotiations with the company are not progressing well, a spokesman said on Tuesday.