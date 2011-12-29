TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading share index fell on Thursday before an Italian debt sale after U.S. and European shares fell overnight on renewed concerns over euro zone sovereign debt turmoil.

The Nikkei average was down 0.8 percent at 8,357.71, while the broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 718.69. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)