* Nikkei drops 0.7 pct, 61.8 pct retracement level holds

* Exporters with European exposure hit as euro slips vs yen

* Elpida sinks on report it may ask for loan extension

By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Dec 29 Japan's leading stock index slipped on Thursday ahead of an Italian debt sale that could prove challenging in thin volumes, and Tokyo equities were seen as having more room to fall as players cut positions heading into the year-end.

Taking cues from declines in U.S. and European shares as well as a broad fall in the euro on renewed concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, the Nikkei average was down 0.7 percent at 8,362.33 by the midday break, holding at the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December.

The broader Topix lost 0.3 percent to 719.00.

Volume on the Topix was 28 percent of its 90-day daily average by midday. Only 1 billion shares changed hands on the main board the previous session, although it ticked up from Tuesday's 807.2 million shares -- its lowest level in seven years.

Markets are now waiting to see the outcome of a sale of up to 8.5 billion euros of Italian bonds later in the day. Italy faces around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April.

"If there is any drama from (the Italian bond sale), obviously the U.S. market will fall and it's possible for the Nikkei to fall even further tomorrow," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.

The euro hit a one-year low of $1.2887 and a 10-year trough against the yen.

Japanese exporters with substantial exposure in Europe came under pressure. Sony Corp fell 0.7 percent, Canon Inc dropped 1 percent and robot maker Fanuc lost 1.2 percent.

Elpida Memory sank 9.7 percent to hit a one-month low after a report said the chipmaker was considering asking for an extension in paying back 30 billion yen ($385 million) in public funds.

Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at Cosmo Securities, said the Nikkei was likely to end the year at around 8,300.

"Everyone is holding onto their cash and people are not willing to invest in risk assets. With this kind of market sentiment, there's nowhere for the cash to go," he said.

For next year, Nakajima at Cosmo recommended sectors such as infrastructure, home building and building materials, citing expected reconstruction demand after the March earthquake and tsunami.

The Topix construction subindex is down 2.1 percent this year, faring better than the broader Topix and the Nikkei, which have fallen 20 and 18.2 percent respectively.

Despite this year's better performance, the construction sector had a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6, only slightly more expensive than the Topix's 11.4. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)