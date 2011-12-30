TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's Nikkei stock average
advanced on Friday after upbeat economic data from the United
States, though it is still on track for double-digit losses this
year -- the second straight year of decline and the worst since
2008.
The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,440.67, while the
broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 724.83.
For the year, the Nikkei has lost 17.5 percent and the Topix
is down more than 19 percent, partly hit by the triple disaster
of earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis, and a strong yen.
That compares with a 0.4 percent gain in the S&P 500 and a
11.5 percent decline in Europe's FTSEurofirst 300.
