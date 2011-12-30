* Nikkei up but set for double-digit losses this year
* Volume to be thin in last trading day of 2011
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's Nikkei average edged
higher on Friday, helped by upbeat economic data from the
United States, though it was still set for double-digit losses
for 2011 -- the second straight year of decline and the worst
since 2008.
A sales trader at a foreign brokerage said the market was
mainly driven by macroeconomic factors and investors would like
to see some sort of conclusion to Europe's debt crisis as they
did not want to just keep their money in cash.
"There have been people bottom-fishing in steel and shipping
companies hoping there will be hard restructuring and betting on
that happening," he said.
"Profitability for these companies is still some way off but
if you buy these things at such bomb out prices and you get news
like scrapping or steel companies taking out capacity then you
start to get a wave of money flowing into the cyclical sector."
The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,425.10 with
strategists citing the 25-day moving average of 8,479 as a key
test for the index, while the broader Topix gained 0.3
percent to 724.00.
Volume was expected to be thin on the last trading day of
the year.
Wall Street rallied overnight on more positive signals on
the U.S. economy, including regional factory data and pending
sales of previously owned homes.
The data also boosted European shares, despite lacklustre
demand for Italian debt at an auction, which prompted the
European Central Bank to step in and buy Italy's bonds in an
effort to slow rising yields.
"The focus today will be the 25-day moving average and
whether the Nikkei can top that level. If it does end above that
level, it will be positive for market sentiment," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"Japan can expect solid growth from reconstruction spending
next year, but any gains in the market will be challenged by
factors out of Europe."
Chiyoda Corp climbed 2.5 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said the plant engineering firm expects its
operating profit to be 2 to 3 billion yen ($26-39 million)
higher than its forecast of 11 billion yen for the ending March
31.
For the year, the Nikkei has lost 17.6 percent and the Topix
is down more than 19 percent, partly hit by the triple disaster
of earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis, as well as a strong
yen.
That compares with a 0.4 percent gain in the S&P 500 and a
11.5 percent decline in Europe's FTSEurofirst 300.
Despite this year's steep drop, the Topix was only slightly
cheaper than the S&P 500. It carried a 12-month forward
price-earnings ratio of 11.4, compared with the U.S. index's
11.7.
($1 = 77.7250 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson)