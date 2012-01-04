WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/6 PM ET
Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul
TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei average rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday to trade above its 25-day moving average after better-than-expected economic data from the United States, China and Germany.
The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,570.72, while the broader Topix climbed 1.4 percent to 739.05. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
HONG KONG, Feb 20 Overseas acquisitions by Chinese buyers are cooling after two record years as Beijing reins in capital outflows, but deals into China are on the rise, and new rules will make it easier for foreign buyers to tap China's giant consumer potential.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft could turn its focus to another target.