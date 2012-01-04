TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei average rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday to trade above its 25-day moving average after better-than-expected economic data from the United States, China and Germany.

The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 8,570.72, while the broader Topix climbed 1.4 percent to 739.05. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)