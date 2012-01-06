* Nikkei down 0.8 pct, set for slight weekly fall

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT

TOKYO, Jan 6 Japan's Nikkei average edged lower on Friday as the euro zone debt crisis dampened sentiment, countering higher expectations for an improving U.S. labour market after recent data signalling a more resilient U.S. economy.

Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS, said the impact of the weak euro was relatively small on Japanese exporters' earnings as the region accounted for 5 to 10 percent of their total sales and profits, but that it hurt market sentiment.

"In the case of a weaker euro, the stock market will suffer even if the material impact is small," he said.

He was expecting a rebound in exporters this year, however, saying that the yen was likely to weaken slightly.

Olympus shares fell 2 percent after former CEO Michael Woodford ended his battle to replace the management of the scandal-tainted maker of medical devices.

The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 8,422.00, slipping further away from its 25-day moving average of 8,503 after losing 0.8 the previous session, while the broader Topix dipped 0.8 percent to 730.70.

The euro was at 98.77 yen on the EBS trading platform after hitting an 11-year low of 98.45 yen.

TAKING CONTROL

Utility companies suffered after a report said the Japanese government is considering taking control of the country's nuclear power plants away from private firms, in a bid to improve accountability of the industry.

Tokyo Electric Power Co, already facing calls for nationalisation after its Fukushima nuclear plant was crippled by the massive quake and tsunami last March, lost 1.1 percent.

Peers Chubu Electric Power shed 1.6 percent and Kansai Electric Power eased 0.6 percent.

Other actively traded stocks included Uniqlo clothing chain owner Fast Retailing, which advanced 0.7 percent after reporting on Thursday that sales at its Japanese outlets rose 14.2 percent December from a year earlier -- its biggest sales gain since October 2009.

Investors will be eyeing the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due out at 1330 GMT, for further clarity on the state of the U.S. economy. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 150,000 jobs were created last month, up from 120,000 new jobs in November.

On Thursday, U.S. private employers added 325,000 jobs in December, more than double what economists had expected.