* Nikkei down 1 pct on euro weakness
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due 1330 GMT
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 6 Japan's Nikkei average lost 1
percent on Friday as the euro zone debt crisis weighed on
sentiment, countering higher expectations for an improving U.S.
labour market after recent data signalling a more resilient U.S.
economy.
Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS, said the impact of
the euro's weakness on Japanese exporters' earnings was
relatively small as the region accounts for only 5-10 percent of
their total sales and profits, but it hurt market sentiment.
"In the case of a weaker euro, the stock market will suffer
even if the material impact is small," he said.
Hirakawa expects a rebound in exporters this year, however,
saying the yen is likely to weaken slightly.
The Nikkei was down 1 percent at 8,401.32 by the
midday break, slipping further from its 25-day moving average of
8,503 after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session.
The broader Topix dipped 1 percent to 729.04 and
volume on the main board was 48 percent of its 90-day daily
average.
"We knew last year that Europe's problems were being pushed
back to the beginning of this year and market participants
remain worried about Italian and Spanish bond sales next week,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
"It looks like the Nikkei will be weak for the time being in
this environment."
The euro was at 98.75 yen on trading platform EBS
after hitting an 11-year low of 98.45 yen.
Deutsche Bank said investors were likely for now to stick to
sectors with stable profits and low exposure to overseas
economies, such as telecoms, or construction firms that stand to
benefit from spending on rebuilding related to Japan's March 11
disaster.
"We expect confidence in the U.S. economy to rebound in 2Q
2012, causing a change in focus to large exporters. We believe
funds will then shift to stocks, sparking a rise in the index,"
it said in a note.
OLYMPUS FIGHT
Shares in Olympus Corp reversed earlier losses to
trade up 1.5 percent. Former CEO Michael Woodford said he was
ending his battle to replace the management of the maker of
medical devices.
"There are obviously many investors who think that even
without Woodford, the company has such a strong market share (in
endoscopes) that it has value as a possible (acquisition
target)," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya
Securities.
The stock has lost 58 percent since Woodford blew
the whistle on a $1.7 billion accounting scandal in October.
Elpida Memory shed 4.9 percent to 333 yen as it
continued its losing streak after Deutsche Bank cut its target
price to 400 yen from 500, citing a longer earnings recovery due
to protracted market weakness and delays in reducing costs.
Investors will be eyeing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due out
at 1330 GMT, for further clarity on the state of the U.S.
economy. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 150,000 jobs
were created last month, up from 120,000 new jobs in November.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. private employers added 325,000
jobs in December, more than double the figure economists had
expected.
(Editing by Michael Watson)