TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei share average will likely be capped below the 25-day moving average on Tuesday as the market looks to U.S. corporate earnings and how Europe could get out of its debt mess.

Although data showed an improvement in U.S. employment on Friday, investors will need to see further improvement to become more optimistic about Japanese stocks, market players said. Japanese stock markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Meanwhile, Germany and France warned that Greece would get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap, reigniting fears of a Greek default and hurting financial stocks in Europe and the United States.

"I guess that's pretty much all they can say at this point but the market will continue to look at Europe," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, adding that the Nikkei could test lower on Tuesday.

The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,300 and 8,400 on Tuesday, market players said. On Friday, the Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,390.35, below its 25-day moving average around 8,500, and marking a 0.8 percent loss in its first week of trade this year.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,345 on Monday, down from Friday's close in Osaka of 8,390.

After the bell, Alcoa Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, though a plunge in aluminum prices helped push the company into a loss. > Wall St finishes up as earnings, euro zone eyed > Euro recovers from 16-mo low, but rally seen tenuous > Belly of curve outperforms before supply > Gold eases on technical selling; euro rises > Oil falls on euro zone concern, eyeing Iran

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Olympus

Olympus Corp has sued its current president and three ex-directors for several million dollars in compensation, sources told Reuters on Monday, as the company seeks to draw a line under one of the nation's worst accounting scandals. Sources familiar with the matter also said on Monday The Tokyo Stock Exchange is in final talks to keep Olympus listed with a designation as a "security on alert".

-- Tepco

Japan's government is preparing to take control of Tepco, operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, by buying a majority stake in its common shares, Jiji News Agency reported on Sunday. Tepco's main lenders will begin talks this week to decide conditions to lend Japan's biggest utility an additional 1 trillion yen ($13.01 billion), at the government's request, business daily The Nikkei said on Tuesday.

-- Lawson

Convenience store operator Lawson Inc is considering listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in two to three years to boost its brand name in the growing Chinese market, sources told Reuters on Monday.

-- Honda

Honda Motor, which has suffered big disruptions to its supply chain both from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami at home and the historic floods in Thailand, is looking to put a year of unprecedented difficulties behind it and boost sales in the United States, its biggest market, by a quarter in 2012, executives said on Monday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)