TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from climbs on Wall Street, though euro zone sovereign debt turmoil was likely to cap gains.

The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,441.37, just below its 25-day moving average near 8,494, while the broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 733.82. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)