* Nikkei ticks up 0.1 pct, below 25-day moving average
* Nomura advances after ex-Lehman's Bhattal quits
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei stock average
edged higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from a rise on Wall
Street, though the euro zone debt turmoil capped gains.
A trader said the U.S. KBW banks index, which
advanced 1.9 percent on Tuesday, was usually a good indicator of
risk appetite for Japanese stocks.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Financial
Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose
between 0.6 and 1.5 percent.
Nomura gained 2.4 percent after the highest-ranking
ex-Lehman Brothers executive, Jasjit Bhattal, resigned amid
heavy losses in its core investment banking division.
The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,431.23 in
midmorning trade, staying below its 25-day moving average near
8,494, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to
733.66.
Caution remained despite a better performance in some
cyclical stocks since the beginning of the year. The Topix
banking index has added 2.4 percent since the start
of the year, versus a 0.7 percent rise in the Topix and a 3
percent gain in the Topix construction index.
"As the recovery remains fragile and markets are still
highly attuned to risk, we continue to prefer slightly more
defensive domestic demand sectors such as construction and
retail trade in early 2012," Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist
at Jefferies, said in a note.
In terms of valuations, the banking sector offered a steeper
discount. It carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 7.4, much cheaper than the Topix's 11.6 and the construction
sector's 11.7, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis, will test investors' appetite this
week with debt auctions, while the European Central Bank is due
to hold its rate-setting policy meeting later in the day.
"With the Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week and
massive debt refinancing across Europe scheduled for February
and March, the risk-off environment will continue," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"For now, it all rests on Europe."
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)