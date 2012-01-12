TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Thursday in a market that was nervous ahead of debt auctions this week in Spain and Italy after Fitch's warning of the collapse of the euro and renewed talk of a cut in France's triple-A ratings.

Improving U.S. economic data offered some support to Japanese equities, however.

The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,426.59, holding below its 25-day moving average near 8,485, while the broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 731.61. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)