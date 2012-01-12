TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday as market players remained cautious ahead of key debt auctions in Europe after Fitch's warning of the collapse of the euro and renewed talk of a downgrade in France's credit ratings.

The Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent to 8,385.59, below its 25-day moving average near 8,483 but above the 61.8 percent retracement level of its rally from late November to early December near 8,363.

The broader Topix index eased 0.9 percent to 727.15. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)