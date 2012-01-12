BRIEF-Reliance Defence & Engineering signs master ship repair pact with U.S. Navy
* Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy
TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday as market players remained cautious ahead of key debt auctions in Europe after Fitch's warning of the collapse of the euro and renewed talk of a downgrade in France's credit ratings.
The Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent to 8,385.59, below its 25-day moving average near 8,483 but above the 61.8 percent retracement level of its rally from late November to early December near 8,363.
The broader Topix index eased 0.9 percent to 727.15. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Boutique advisers specialising in micro-M&A for mostly family-run firms are enjoying a boom in Japan, as an ageing, shrinking population brings in the boundaries on the country's small business landscape.