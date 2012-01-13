* Nikkei up 1.3 pct, above its 25-day moving average
* Inpex gains after sealing Australian LNG project
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 13 Japan's Nikkei average rose
more than 1 percent on Friday, boosted by gains on Wall Street
and solid demand at debt auctions in Spain and Italy, which are
now at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis.
Inpex Corp added 1.8 percent after Japan's top oil
and gas explorer said it had made its final investment decision
on Australia's Ichthys liquefied natural gas export project.
Among engineering firms involved in the project, JGC Corp
climbed 2.2 percent and Chiyoda Corp gained
2.1 percent.
The Nikkei average was up 1.3 percent at 8,493.43,
above its 25-day moving average near 8,475, after
losing 0.7 percent the previous session as investors sold shares
ahead of a special quotation (SQ) settlement of January options
contracts.
The broader Topix index advanced 1 percent to
734.73.
"The European bond sales went smoothly but there is still
uncertainty ahead because of rating firms' possible actions and
worries about the region's sovereign debt problems will not go
away overnight," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at
Securities Japan.
Spain sold double the targeted amount at its auction on
Thursday, while yields halved at an Italian T-bill sale,
reflecting the success for now of what amounts to a back-door
bailout by the European Central Bank, which has lent nearly half
a trillion euros of three-year money to banks.
The successful sales lifted expectations of an offer of 4.75
billion euros of longer-dated debt by Italy later in the day.
There were suspicions, however, that many were taking the
"carry trade" route by using the cheap funds to buy
higher-yielding bonds.
Otani said investors would like to see whether there was any
nasty impact of the euro zone debt turmoil on U.S. banks when
they report quarterly earnings, starting with JPMorgan Chase &
Co on Friday.
"U.S. retail sales were weaker in December but it is
expected that the recovery will be patchy and there is no
denying that the economy is on track for a recovery," he said.
Nomura recommended that investors pick up trading companies
and financials as they offered "high beta", which tend to
outperform the wider market in good times and underperform in
bad times, high dividend yields and low risk of dividend cuts
ahead of end-March payouts by companies.
"We are approaching the time of year when investors tend to
seek out high dividend yield stocks in readiness for end-March
dividend payments," it said in a report.
"Looking at the average factor return over the past five
years for high dividend yield stocks from the end of the
previous calender year, we tend to see a market outperformance
of high yield stocks versus low dividend yield stocks around 40
days after the yearend."
Among the stocks Nomura highlighted included Itochu
, Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp, NKSJ
Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)