* Nikkei up 1.3 pct, above its 25-day moving average

* Inpex gains after sealing Australian LNG project

By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Jan 13 Japan's Nikkei average rose more than 1 percent on Friday, boosted by gains on Wall Street and solid demand at debt auctions in Spain and Italy, which are now at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis.

Inpex Corp added 1.8 percent after Japan's top oil and gas explorer said it had made its final investment decision on Australia's Ichthys liquefied natural gas export project.

Among engineering firms involved in the project, JGC Corp climbed 2.2 percent and Chiyoda Corp gained 2.1 percent.

The Nikkei average was up 1.3 percent at 8,493.43, above its 25-day moving average near 8,475, after losing 0.7 percent the previous session as investors sold shares ahead of a special quotation (SQ) settlement of January options contracts.

The broader Topix index advanced 1 percent to 734.73.

"The European bond sales went smoothly but there is still uncertainty ahead because of rating firms' possible actions and worries about the region's sovereign debt problems will not go away overnight," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.

Spain sold double the targeted amount at its auction on Thursday, while yields halved at an Italian T-bill sale, reflecting the success for now of what amounts to a back-door bailout by the European Central Bank, which has lent nearly half a trillion euros of three-year money to banks.

The successful sales lifted expectations of an offer of 4.75 billion euros of longer-dated debt by Italy later in the day.

There were suspicions, however, that many were taking the "carry trade" route by using the cheap funds to buy higher-yielding bonds.

Otani said investors would like to see whether there was any nasty impact of the euro zone debt turmoil on U.S. banks when they report quarterly earnings, starting with JPMorgan Chase & Co on Friday.

"U.S. retail sales were weaker in December but it is expected that the recovery will be patchy and there is no denying that the economy is on track for a recovery," he said.

Nomura recommended that investors pick up trading companies and financials as they offered "high beta", which tend to outperform the wider market in good times and underperform in bad times, high dividend yields and low risk of dividend cuts ahead of end-March payouts by companies.

"We are approaching the time of year when investors tend to seek out high dividend yield stocks in readiness for end-March dividend payments," it said in a report.

"Looking at the average factor return over the past five years for high dividend yield stocks from the end of the previous calender year, we tend to see a market outperformance of high yield stocks versus low dividend yield stocks around 40 days after the yearend."

Among the stocks Nomura highlighted included Itochu , Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp, NKSJ Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group.

(Editing by Chris Gallagher)