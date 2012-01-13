TOKYO, Jan 13 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a one-week high and rose above its 25-day average on Friday after smooth European debt auctions prompted buying of exporters, although the market remained jittery ahead of U.S. corporate earnings.

The Nikkei average rose 1.4 percent to 8,500.02, closing above its 25-day moving average near 8,475, while the broader Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 734.60. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)