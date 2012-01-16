* Nikkei falls 1.6 pct to below 61.8 pct retracement level
* Exporters, financials under pressure
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average shed
1.6 percent on Monday after Standard & Poor's stripped France of
its prized triple-A status and cut the credit ratings of eight
other euro zone countries, dealing another blow to the region's
efforts to end the debt crisis.
Exporters fell as the news pushed the euro to near a 11-year
low versus the dollar and a 16-month low against the yen
.
TDK lost 2 percent, Canon dropped 2.1
percent, Konica Minolta fell 2.4 percent and Toyota
eased 2.2 percent.
Financials were also came under pressure on concerns that
the deepening euro zone sovereign debt turmoil would lead a
banking crisis. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed
1.9 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 2.1
percent.
"The Nikkei's drop today is bigger than I expected, but I do
think that the downside is limited for now," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc, adding that the
markets had expected the downgrades since December.
"But without seeing market reaction in U.S. overnight it
will be difficult for investors to buy."
The Nikkei average was down at 8,361.39, back below
its 25-day moving average near 8,467 after closing above the
technical level on Friday.
It also fell below the 61.8 percent retracement level of its
rally from late November to early December near 8,364.
The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 723.25.
Olympus was down 3.5 percent. An industry newspaper
said Toshiba was set to propose an equity tie-up with
the scandal-hit camera and medical equipment maker.
Toshiba, which denied the report, lost 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)