* Nikkei recovers from four-week closing low
* Construction sector extends gains; Japan Bridge soars
again
* China GDP, industrial output data due at 0200 GMT
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average rose
on Tuesday, recovering from a four-week closing low hit the
previous session, after firm demand in France's treasury bill
auction eased concerns of an imminent flare up in the euro zone
crisis.
Construction and engineering firms extended their
recent gains on high expectations that they would benefit from
Japan's reconstruction spending after last March's massive
earthquake.
Obayashi Corp, Taisei Corp, Shimizu Corp
and Kajima Corp advanced between 3 and 4.2
percent.
"The government is basically driving around in a taxi and
throwing money out of the window," said Nicholas Smith, Japan
strategist at CLSA.
"The government has already allocated 19 trillion yen of
spending. They are debating about a supplementary budget of 2.5
trillion yen ... We have got the money but we just have to
decide where to spend it now. It's an absolutely delicious
situation."
The construction sector has risen more than 5 percent so far
this year, versus a 0.5 percent fall in Nikkei.
Cement and road companies were also in demand, with Japan
Bridge Corp soaring 12.7 percent on Tuesday, taking its
gains to more than 180 percent in two weeks, and Sumitomo Osaka
Cement Co Ltd up 3.6 percent.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd added 0.8
percent ahead of the release of Chinese GDP and industrial
output due at 0200 GMT.
The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,416.93, after falling 1.4
percent percent on Monday, while the broader Topix index
added 0.3 percent to 727.42.
Japanese stocks fell sharply on Monday despite the Bank of
Japan buying 18.8 billion yen worth of exchange traded funds to
support the market following mass downgrades of euro zone
countries, including France, by Standard & Poor's.
Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp was the top
weighted gainer in the Nikkei, up 2.3 percent and snapping a
three-day losing steak.
Nomura analysts, however, recommended investors to go short
electric appliances and precision instruments segment and long
steel and nonferrous metals sector.
They said in a report that the weak euro was behind their
decision to put electric appliances and precision instruments on
the short sector candidate list.
On the other hand, concerns about China's economy, weakening
international commodity prices and steel oversupply in East Asia
that had weighed on the steel and nonferrous metals sector have
eased somewhat, they added.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)