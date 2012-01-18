* Nikkei steady at above 25-day moving average

* Elpida Memory soars on seeking Micron capital tie report

* Tepco jumps on electricity prices hike

By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Jan 18 The Nikkei average steadied on Wednesday, while the construction sector dipped after recent sharp gains on hopes that it will benefit from Japan's massive reconstruction spending as investors switched to battered electrical wire makers.

"Although major names remain very cheap, there are no buyers," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

"Investors continue to pick up small-cap stocks, yesterday reconstruction related stocks were strong, now people are picking up power line companies. Basically investors are rotating through penny stocks as there's really nothing else attractive to buy."

Electrical wire maker Totoku Electric Co Ltd jumped 25 percent and rival SWCC Show Holdings climbed 17.8 percent.

Construction companies eased 0.1 percent after rallying 3.1 percent the previous session -- its biggest one-day percentage rise since last March.

The sector gauge has risen more than 7 percent so far this year, against a 0.4 percent rise in the broader Topix index, but it carries a similar 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio to Topix at 11.6.

Japan Bridge Corp, however, extended recent gains, up 20 percent on Wednesday on hopes that it will benefit from infrastructure spending. The stock has jumped more than 250 percent in two weeks.

The Nikkei was up 0.04 percent at 8,469.39 in mid-morning trade to above its 25-day moving average near 8,450, while the broader Topix was flat at 731.37.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday and the Topix advanced 0.9 percent.

Elpida Memory Inc climbed 5.9 percent in heavy trade after the Yomiuri newspaper said the struggling chipmaker will seek a capital tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology .

Elpida only reiterated that it is in talks banks about refinancing loans and with clients about investments and prepayments but declined to comment on the Micron report.

Tokyo Electric Power Co soared nearly 10 percent, also in heavy trade, after it said it would raise electricity prices for businesses by an average 17 percent as it struggles to pay massive compensation and clean-up costs after the nuclear crisis at its Fukushima plant.

Banks dipped after Citigroup disappointed Wall Street with an 11 percent drop in quarterly profit. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of New York Mellon Corp are due to report later in the day.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group eased 0.3 percent and Mizuho Financial Group slipped 0.9 percent.

Although the U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season is still in its early stages, there have been fewer companies beating analysts expectations compared to previous quarters when the beat-to-miss ratio was around 7:3.

Of the 30 S&P 500 companies that have reporterd results, 53 percent of them beat or met analysts' expectations and the remaining 47 came in below forecasts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

The recent pick up in U.S. economic data has helped lift sentiment, however.

Goldman Sachs analysts upgraded the Japanese auto sector to "overweight" from "neutral while lowering healthcare to "neutral" from "overweight".

"Many investors' Japan exposure appears to be biased toward defensive stocks, meaning they could be vulnerable to underperformance in case of a more benign U.S./global macro scenario," they said in a note to clients. (Graphic by Scott Barber; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)