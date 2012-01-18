TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's leading share index
is expected to extend its rise for the third straight session on
Thursday after reports that International Monetary Fund could
raise additional firefighting funds to combat the euro zone debt
crisis.
The news boosted U.S. stocks overnight and the single
currency against the dollar.
"News of the IMF expanding its resources to $1 trillion
eases market worries about the European situation and the
improving U.S. economy may help investors shake off their risk
aversion," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
"The euro is climbing against the dollar and is steady
against the yen, which will also contribute to stock gains today
in Tokyo."
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,550 and
8,650, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 8,585 on Wednesday, up 35 points or 0.4
percent from the Osaka close of 8,550.
Spain and France will further test investors' appetite with
debt auctions on Thursday, while Bank of America, Morgan
Stanley, Google and Intel Corp are to
announce quarterly earnings later in the day.
Goldman Sachs on Wednesday reported a 56 percent fall
in fourth-quarter profit as trading and investment banking
revenue plunged, but the bank did better than expected thanks to
cost-cutting and lower taxes. Its shares rose 6.8 percent.
The Nikkei advanced 1 percent to 8,550.58 on
Wednesday to its highest closing level in two weeks, while the
broader Topix index rose 0.5 percent to 734.98.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--MARUBENI CORP
Trading house Marubeni Corp is paying $54.6 million in
criminal fines for its role in a scheme to win billions of
dollars of contracts by bribing Nigerian government officials.
--TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO
Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday that it would cut
about 10 percent of its workforce through job reductions outside
Japan as it seeks to streamline its global operations after its
acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed last year.
--FINANCIALS
The Financial Services Agency of Japan will mandate
financial institutions, including unlisted companies, to
disclose compensation of highly paid employees, the Nikkei said.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
The U.S. government conducted a thorough review and was
justified last year in concluding that software systems played
no role in unintended acceleration in Toyota vehicles, an
independent scientific panel said on Wednesday.
--OLYPMUS CORP
Olympus Corp will remain listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
but with a "security on alert" tag and will be fined 10 million
yen ($130,200) for rule violations in its loss cover-up scheme,
the Nikkei business daily said.
--TERUMO CORP
Terumo will spend 30 billion yen to build a medical
equipment plant in western prefecture of Yamaguchi, the Nikkei
business daily said.
