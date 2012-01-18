TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's leading share index is expected to extend its rise for the third straight session on Thursday after reports that International Monetary Fund could raise additional firefighting funds to combat the euro zone debt crisis.

The news boosted U.S. stocks overnight and the single currency against the dollar.

"News of the IMF expanding its resources to $1 trillion eases market worries about the European situation and the improving U.S. economy may help investors shake off their risk aversion," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"The euro is climbing against the dollar and is steady against the yen, which will also contribute to stock gains today in Tokyo."

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,550 and 8,650, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,585 on Wednesday, up 35 points or 0.4 percent from the Osaka close of 8,550.

Spain and France will further test investors' appetite with debt auctions on Thursday, while Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Google and Intel Corp are to announce quarterly earnings later in the day.

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday reported a 56 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as trading and investment banking revenue plunged, but the bank did better than expected thanks to cost-cutting and lower taxes. Its shares rose 6.8 percent.

The Nikkei advanced 1 percent to 8,550.58 on Wednesday to its highest closing level in two weeks, while the broader Topix index rose 0.5 percent to 734.98.

STOCKS TO WATCH

--MARUBENI CORP

Trading house Marubeni Corp is paying $54.6 million in criminal fines for its role in a scheme to win billions of dollars of contracts by bribing Nigerian government officials.

--TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO

Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday that it would cut about 10 percent of its workforce through job reductions outside Japan as it seeks to streamline its global operations after its acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed last year.

--FINANCIALS

The Financial Services Agency of Japan will mandate financial institutions, including unlisted companies, to disclose compensation of highly paid employees, the Nikkei said.

--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

The U.S. government conducted a thorough review and was justified last year in concluding that software systems played no role in unintended acceleration in Toyota vehicles, an independent scientific panel said on Wednesday.

--OLYPMUS CORP

Olympus Corp will remain listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange but with a "security on alert" tag and will be fined 10 million yen ($130,200) for rule violations in its loss cover-up scheme, the Nikkei business daily said.

--TERUMO CORP

Terumo will spend 30 billion yen to build a medical equipment plant in western prefecture of Yamaguchi, the Nikkei business daily said. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)