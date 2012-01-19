* Nikkei rises 1 pct, extending gains for third day
* Index vaults 75-day moving average
* Nomura tops Topix Core 30 index; Financials up
By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
hit a five-week high on Thursday and rose above its 75-day
moving average, boosted by optimism that the International
Monetary Fund may raise additional funds to help fight the euro
zone sovereign debt crisis.
Coupled with better-than-expected results from Goldman Sachs
, financials were among the best gainers in
Tokyo.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, climbed 3.5
percent to a five-week high and was the top percentage gainer on
the blue-chip Topix Core 30 index.
Mizuho Financial Group gained 1.9 percent and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 1.5 percent.
The Nikkei was up 1 percent at 8,639.49 in
midmorning trade, above its 75-day moving average near 8,569,
after gaining 1 percent on Wednesday.
"The increase in trading volume is a positive sign that the
Nikkei will continue to test the upside. Whether they can keep
this up next week depends on volume and whether investors will
buy major names after picking up these small-cap stocks for so
long," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
"For now, short-covering on futures is boosting the index,
but for the rally to continue next week it all depends on
overseas factors, mostly Europe."
The Nikkei has risen 2.2 percent so far this month, compared
with an average rise of 1.4 percent for the month of January
between 1972 and 2011.
The news of the IMF seeking to more than double its war
chest by raising $600 billion in new funds also boosted the euro
against the dollar and the yen, which helped
ease pressure off Japanese exporters.
TDK Corp rose 3.1 percent, Konica Minolta Holdings
Inc added 1.7 percent and Toyota Motor Corp
gained 1.5 percent.
But Miura said the euro's move was only temporary as
investors needed to see more details of the IMF plans and that
the yen's strength would continue to weigh on the market.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to
741.35.
Trading volume on the Topix by mid-morning was 58 percent of
the full daily average for the past 90 days.
Spain and France will further test investors' appetite with
debt auctions on Thursday, while Bank of America, Morgan
Stanley, Google, Microsoft Corp and
Intel Corp are to announce quarterly earnings later in
the day.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)